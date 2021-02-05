Alabama health officials warn of vaccine scams

As demand for vaccinations exceeds the available vaccine supply in Alabama and the state prepares for a week of mass vaccination clinics, the Alabama Department of Public Health is warning people about vaccination scams.

There have been reports of persons identifying themselves as public health nurses and saying they will administer COVID-19 vaccine at residences, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). At this time, ADPH does not administer COVID-19 vaccines in homes. If you receive unsolicited phone calls, emails or even visits from anyone claiming to be with ADPH and offering to do vaccines in your home, do not provide personal information or allow them to enter your home.

Federal law enforcement agencies and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have also issued warnings about vaccine scams.

Signs of potential scams would be if you’re asked to pay for a vaccine, to pay to get your name on a waiting list or to gain early access to vaccinations. You should disregard unsolicited advertisements for vaccines, including those seen on social media, as well as marketers offering to sell or ship doses of vaccine for payment.

Limited supply of vaccine is the greatest challenge for Alabama, according to ADPH. Multiple county health departments have no vaccine available.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}