Alabama highway patrol focused on safety over July 4th weekend

Despite recent record-breaking gas prices, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division expect to see crowded roadways once more over this Fourth of July holiday weekend as citizens and visitors from all over travel to various destinations to enjoy time with friends and family.

“Beginning with the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, our agency kicked off ‘101 days of Summer Safety’," said Hal Taylor, secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). "We are continuing this vital safety initiative throughout the Fourth of July weekend and the rest of the summer, with a specific focus on impaired driving during this Fourth of July weekend.”

Taylor said ALEA's safety initiative plus the deliberate use of catch phrases such as "Stay Alive, Think Before You Drive" will hopefully capture the public's attention and reiterate the importance of safe and responsible driving behaviors.

"No parent or loved one should ever have to experience one of our Troopers knocking on their front door to inform them that their loved one is not returning home," Taylor said in a news release.

This year’s Independence Day falls on a Monday and this means the busy holiday travel period will encompass the entire weekend, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 1, and end at midnight on Monday, July 4.

Troopers will be implementing a variety of additional initiatives to make the roadways safer for all through enforcement details, along with educational opportunities. The operation highlights the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign and consists of informative media day events, line patrol and saturation details along with driver license checkpoints, as well as Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) details, which will be conducted in various locations across the entire state.

“Our Troopers in the Highway Patrol Division have worked diligently to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities across the state through a number of high visibility enforcement details," said Col. Jimmy Helms, director of ALEA's Department Public Safety. "However, a main area of focus this year is educating the public on the dangers of impaired driving. Gone are the days of motorists who are only impaired through the consumption of alcohol which can affect your driving and response time on the roadways. Drugs — including opioids, marijuana and some over-the-counter medicines — can impair driving by causing drowsiness, alter visual function and affect mental judgment, while simultaneously reducing motor skills. Even other factors, such as fatigue and stress, can impair your ability to drive. We want to educate all motorists on the dangers of impaired driving, some which may seem more innocent compared to others, to reach our goal of all citizens and visitors returning safely home after this holiday weekend.”

In addition to safety reminders such as speeding, following too closely, checking blind spots and distracted driving, ALEA is also emphasizing the state's Move Over Law and the importance of staying alert and protecting first responders, as well as all emergency response personnel by moving over or slowing down when emergency lights are detected on Alabama’s roadways.

Fines for any moving traffic violation committed in a construction zone where workers are present will result in a $250 fine or double the regular fine, whichever amount is greater. Double fines aren’t just for speeding anymore. Distracted driving, tailgating, aggressive driving or any moving violation will result in a double fine under the amended Alabama law. The Alabama Legislature’s amendments to the construction zone law went into effect July 1, 2021, as the number of injuries and fatal crashes in work zones increased in 2020.

In just the month of June, two ALEA Troopers were struck while stationed safely on the side of the road in two different areas of the state. Both Troopers made a full recovery.

“The recent experiences within our Agency alone, reiterates the magnitude of all motorists staying alert and helping us protect all citizens and visitors traveling within our state,” said Secretary Taylor. “I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July.”