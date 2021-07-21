Alabama Historical Commission announces grant program for Hurricane Michael damages

The Alabama Historical Commission (AHC), the state's historic preservation office, with assistance provided by the National Park Service and the Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund have begun taking applications for the grant program for historic properties that sustained damages from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

The Category 5 storm had catastrophic impact in the Alabama counties of Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Mobile County. In addition to destroying personal property, businesses and homes, Hurricane Michael also affected historic properties in these areas.

Hurricane Michael Recovery Grants are designated for stabilization and repair of properties that are listed in or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The maximum award is $250,000. Projects must be complete by August 2023.

Part one of the two-step application, due by Oct. 1, requests information about the property that will be used by AHC to determine National Register eligibility. For approved properties, the second step requires documentation of damage and repairs either made or proposed. AHC staff will provide assistance with both steps.