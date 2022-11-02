Alabama Historical Commission holds partnership meeting with Dupree School leadership

What some deemed to be a landmark meeting assembled on Oct. 26 as Evelyn Causey, AHC National Register Coordinator, Alabama Historical Commission representatives, and members of an environmental logistics group called Terracon, based in Jacksonville, Florida, made their first official visit to the Historic Dupree School Preservation Project in Ashford.

First on the agenda was a partnership luncheon meeting held at Antioch Baptist Church, located near the historic school, where information was exchanged between the AHC and project representatives. Before opening the session with the Pledge of Allegiance, Doug Sinquefield, project advisory board member, also representing the Houston County Commission, remarked, “We must never forget the great people we are here to represent. They built roads. They built homes. They built schools and they built a nation.”

Steve Smith, chairman of the board, greeted the group by acknowledging the partnership was a giant leap forward for the effort to save Dupree School, as well as preserve it for future generations.

Standing to address the gathering, Causey related that AHC and Terracon had completed their survey work and identified that Dupree School possessed historical significance and was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. She then spoke about the process and what National Register designation means for the school.

Elizabeth Davenport-Jacobs of Terracon then reported on the logistics of funding available to the project. She explained that they would help source funding through the Certified Local Government program and the subgrant program for historic properties that sustained damage as a result of Hurricane Michael.

The meeting adjourned for the group to travel a half mile distance where they reconvened for a tour of Historic Dupree School.

Reviewing a recently discovered set of blueprints for a 1937 addition to the building that he brought to the site, Ashford’s Mayor Pro Tem and project advisory board member Ronnie Whitehead said, “The city is behind this effort.” He also recalled that as a young boy he rode his bicycle on the school’s dirt crossroads. Whitehead also remembered enjoying bluegrass music nights at the school.

Diane Aman of Troy Bank & Trust and the historic school’s preservation project board vice-president stated, “I grew up not far from Dupree School and this is also where I first voted.”

Following the tour, the group assembled on the historic school’s west lawn to go on record with a series of statements of support for the ambitious project.

Brad Kimbro, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative Chief of Operations (COO) and member of the advisory board for Historic Dupree School, said, “Dupree School is important to our Wiregrass community. Saving this building and having it recognized as a National Historic Registered Landmark will be a catalyst for new growth and development. Personally, I am happy to do all I can to assist with this community effort.”

Chairman Smith stood at a lectern in front of a gathering of supporters with the historic school building rising in the background. “This project needs passionate volunteers and also philanthropists who are seeking to invest in an effort that helps the community while their investment is effectively managed by good stewardship,” Smith said.

Historic Dupree School has stood on its one-acre site since its founder, notable Alabama educator and gentleman farmer Simon B. Harper, purchased the land in 1904. Current research is now seeking to document if a predating rough hewn schoolhouse was located at the same crossroads in the late 1800s.

A grassroots campaign began in 2021 to save the historic school. Now, in 2022, the work continues to progressively refine into a highly credible operation that is gaining state and national attention. Not only is the project working to protect the site in the long term by way of historic trust, project leadership has also introduced a program to return what they call “Light and Life” to the historic site. Once the facility is complete, it will house a museum cultural center, a bluegrass folk music hall, and facilitate extension education.

“Preservation is more than just saving a historic building, it is primarily about building community,” said Smith, who then fervently committed, “This project might appear daunting to some, but we stand here today to say ‘It will be done.’”

Those seeking further information on this project may visit the project’s Facebook group @friendsofdupreeschool