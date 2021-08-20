Alabama hits grim milestones in COVID fight

It’s been a grim week for Alabama.
More than 2,700 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 – more than five times the number hospitalized a month ago. Fifty of those were pediatric patients; nine of those children are on ventilators. Cases among children reached the highest point since the pandemic started and were four times higher in the first 18 days of August than the same time last year.
With all the hospitalizations, the state had a net negative capacity of ICU beds – more patients needing the intensive care than space available for them.
Death reports from hospitals were in the double digits each day – 56 deaths on Thursday; 43 the day before; 45 the day before that and on and on. Although, it might be another month before those numbers are confirmed and reflected in official state data.
The death count since the pandemic began last year climbed closer to 12,000 and was expected to surpass that milestone.
“What’s most discouraging about these numbers – all these numbers – is that because the severe illness and virtually all the deaths are occurring in unvaccinated people, we feel like this was preventable,” said Dr. Scott Harris, the state’s health officer. “These people did not have to die. These people did not have to be in the hospital. Vaccination would have prevented most of that, and that’s extraordinarily frustrating for us and incredibly sad for the families, for the loved ones of the people that are no longer with us.”
Southern Alabama, especially Baldwin and Mobile counties, is under a “crush” of COVID patients, Harris told reporters during a Friday media briefing. A federal medical team of a physician, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants, and paramedics was expected to arrive Friday at South Baldwin Hospital in Baldwin County to help with cases. A second team could also be dispatched to the state, Harris said.
Friday, there were 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Southeast Health in Dothan with 53 of those patients in critical care, or ICU, beds. Under normal conditions, the hospital has 32 beds in its critical care unit and 29 beds in its neurocritical care unit. Southeast Health has added beds in other areas and shifted staff in the hospital to handle the increase in critical patients.
Flowers Hospital had 78 COVID-19 patients on Friday. Both Dothan hospitals have surpassed previous high COVID patient counts.
Harris said it’s believed the majority of cases are the delta variant of COVID-19.
On the bright side, more people in Alabama have been vaccinated – 1.7 million fully vaccinated and 2.2 million have received one or more doses.
In partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Wallace Community College will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Aug. 25 and Sept. 22 at both its Dothan and Eufaula campuses, offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinics are open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dothan clinic will be held in the Community Enrichment Center, and the Eufaula clinic at the Sparks campus will be held in the Bevill Center. Visit www.wallace.edu/vaccineclinic for more information.
Harris said while the state is still lagging behind others in vaccinations, he’s encouraged that more people have been moved to get vaccinated in the past month. But it’s a race against time as people who start a series of vaccinations today won’t be fully protected for five to six weeks and each infected person is an opportunity for the virus to mutate into yet another variant.
“It’s really an urgent situation,” he said. “We do not have time to waste in getting people vaccinated.”
