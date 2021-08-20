Alabama hits grim milestones in COVID fight

It’s been a grim week for Alabama.

More than 2,700 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 – more than five times the number hospitalized a month ago. Fifty of those were pediatric patients; nine of those children are on ventilators. Cases among children reached the highest point since the pandemic started and were four times higher in the first 18 days of August than the same time last year.

With all the hospitalizations, the state had a net negative capacity of ICU beds – more patients needing the intensive care than space available for them.

Death reports from hospitals were in the double digits each day – 56 deaths on Thursday; 43 the day before; 45 the day before that and on and on. Although, it might be another month before those numbers are confirmed and reflected in official state data.

The death count since the pandemic began last year climbed closer to 12,000 and was expected to surpass that milestone.