Alabama licensure board, Ozark PD investigating possible animal crime involving vet

“This office will be able to prosecute this case after a full investigation by proper authorities. While this video is deeply concerning, I would like to implore people to have the same concern over child victim crimes and gun violence. If people witness animal abuse, they should contact law enforcement immediately.

“Apparently the speed of this investigation is not quick enough for some people. Patience is needed to make sure the case is properly and thoroughly investigated. The Ozark Police Department has been very active interviewing witnesses and preparing a case. Let them finish their work.

“There is also no truth to the rumor that this video was ever presented to this Office prior to Monday or that this office has refused to prosecute this case. Social media does have a few good uses but the rumors about police and this office are all false.”

Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Content depicted in the video may be sensitive for some viewers and can be found on the Facebook page of Tim Roots.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

