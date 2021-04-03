Alabama masks may not be mandated after Friday, but don't throw them away yet

Chris Green believes in being safe and in personal choice.

It’s why he wears a mask when he’s out and about at places like Walmart. It’s why he hung Plexiglas at the register and pick-up station at his Dothan coffee shop, Mr. Coffee Bean, and why he keeps seating to 35 even though his occupancy is 70 people. It’s why he plans to keep offering customers ways to place orders online or by calling ahead. DoorDash, TakeoutStar, Grubhub – he signed up for them all during the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a Mr. Coffee Bean website and even a Mr. Coffee Bean app that can be used to order ahead.

“I have molded my business to the landscape of, really, the future because I can’t see me stopping any of those services because each one of those services brings in business,” Green said.

But Mr. Coffee Bean doesn’t have social distancing markers on the floor and there’s no sign telling customers they must wear a mask to enter. Green expects people to behave responsibly. And, Green said, the vast majority of customers do behave responsibly and wear a mask when they enter.

“People genuinely use common sense,” Green said. “… I trust that people are going to make the right decisions.”