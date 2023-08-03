A Dothan area doctor who served as chairman of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission resigned his position Thursday.

Dr. Steve Stokes' resignation comes a week after a lawsuit was filed questioning the legality of his position with AMCC. According to court records, the lawsuit alleges that Stokes' appointment was a violation of the Darren Wesley Hall Compassion Act, which prohibits a public official from serving on the commission.

Stokes, who was AMCC's chairman since it was founded in July 2021, is currently a University of South Alabama trustee. Alabama law defines a public official as 'any person appointed to a position at the state, county, or municipal level of government or their instrumentalities, including governmental operations.'

By resigning, Stokes hopes the process of getting medical marijuana to those in need can move forward without any distractions.

"I know that my fellow members will endeavor to deliver medical cannabis products to the patients of Alabama who are suffering," Stokes said in a statement. "I hope my resignation will allow the commission to move swiftly to award the licenses authorized in the Darren Wesley Hall Compassion Act so that the patients in Alabama will have access to the treatment they desperately need. I feel confident in the future of this program, even at this most challenging time."

Stokes said it was an honor to serve as the commission's inaugural chairman.

"It has been a profound honor to work with the incredible members of the commission, all of whom have dedicated countless hours over the last two years to develop the foundation of Alabama’s medical cannabis industry," Stokes said. "It was a pleasure to serve on the commission and I believe that the commission has done, and will continue to do, valuable work for the citizens of this state."