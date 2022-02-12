Alabama Memorial Preservation Act is a bad law, and amendment will make it worse

There’s stunning irony in Alabama Republican lawmakers’ efforts to fortify a law to protect historical monuments in Alabama by increasing fines and creating a felony charge for anyone damaging a historic monument during a riot or unlawful assembly within a week of the Republican National Committee’s assertion that a violent mob that entered the U.S. Capitol, damaging property and injuring Capitol police officers was engaged in “legitimate political discourse.”

Last week, Sen. Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, introduced a measure that would increase the fines in a law he sponsored five years ago to punish cities and counties that hope to remove historical monuments. At issue are Confederate monuments across the state, and roads and buildings named for Confederate figures. Allen’s original bill, passed into law, levies a one-time $25,000 fine. Some municipalities have opted to pay the fine in order to remove monuments. Allen’s new proposal would levy a $5,000 per day fine until the monument is restored.

This measure would simply underscores how wrongheaded the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act has been from its inception, dictating to local elected officials that they will have such monuments in their communities or be bled dry through onerous fines.

Lawmakers would better serve the people of Alabama by rescinding the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act altogether, allowing municipalities across the state to make their own decisions about how historic monuments are managed within their areas.