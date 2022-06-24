Alabama officials react to U.S. Supreme Court action on Roe v. Wade

Government officials were quick to respond to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling.

“Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered. The fight continues, though. Here in Alabama, we have been preparing for this day when the decision-making authority on abortion is rightfully returned to the states. In 2019, I was proud to sign into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which is one of the strongest bans on abortion in the country. This is a historic day, and I could not be more proud as a governor, a Christian, and a woman to see this misguided and detrimental decision overturned.” – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

“Because of laws passed by our Republican legislature, abortion services will likely be illegal in Alabama - a felony that could force doctors to face up to 99 years in prison for providing medical care to their patients, even in the case of rape. Republican legislators and appointed judges think they should be sitting between you and your doctor while making medical decisions. While the Supreme Court has turned back the clock back decades on our freedoms, Alabama Democrats still stand strongly for Alabamians’ freedom to make their own medical decisions – especially their right to abortion. – Alabama state Rep. Chris England, chairman of Alabama Democratic Party

"The Alabama Republican Party believes that every life is precious and should be protected and celebrated. I cannot communicate how excited I am about the possibility of correcting the tragedy of Roe v. Wade, and restoring the sanctity of life. It gives me hope in the ideals of individual liberty and protecting the rights of every person from the moment of conception to the grave. – Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl

“The 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade was unconstitutional, and the High Court has now reversed that decision. It is our moral and ethical duty to protect the dignity of human life, particularly when it comes to the unborn. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court justly upholds the writings of our Constitution and allows us to preserve innocent human life. This is welcome news.” – U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama

“The Supreme Court decision is a victory for life and for Alabamians, like myself, who believe in the protection of the unborn. This case reignited a discussion on the important role of the American family in our country and the need to protect life at every stage. I hope we don’t let this passion stop here, and we continue to discuss how we can protect the unborn and help vulnerable mothers. I’m glad the Court didn’t bow to outside pressure and maintained their judicial independence.” – U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama

“As we celebrate today’s Supreme Court ruling, which overturns the abomination of Roe v. Wade and represents a significant step toward protecting unborn life, we should pause to remember and pray for the almost 64 million innocent souls that have been lost to the abortion-on-demand industry. Alabama’s Republican Legislature has been preparing for this day, and with the nation’s strongest pro-life law already on our books along with an amendment opposing abortion cemented in our state constitution, unborn life has found a safe haven within our borders.” – Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth

“Today is a truly historic day. The United States Supreme Court has, at long last, finally overturned its fatally flawed decision in Roe v. Wade. The issue of abortion now returns to the States—and the State of Alabama has unequivocally elected to be a protector of unborn life. Because neither the United States Constitution nor the Alabama Constitution provides a right to abortion, Alabama laws that prohibit abortion and that have not been enjoined by a court are in full effect. For those laws that have been halted by courts, the State will immediately file motions to dissolve those injunctions. Any abortionist or abortion clinic operating in the State of Alabama in violation of Alabama law should immediately cease and desist operations. Furthermore, any act of vandalism or violence against any crisis pregnancy center, church, or other pro-life entity in retaliation for today’s decision will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office to the fullest extent of the law.” – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall