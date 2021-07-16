Alabama opens TikTok contest to promote COVID-19 vaccinations before school starts

The Alabama Department of Public Health is turning to TikTok to help push COVID-19 vaccine awareness as Alabama ranks at the bottom of vaccination rates across the nation.

State health officials believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a important step for all eligible residents, including teenagers and young adults. To promote vaccinations, the ADPH is sponsoring a TikTok contest for persons between the ages of 13 and 29 to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 before the beginning of the school year.

To participate, contestants can submit a TikTok video showing themselves getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, "This is why I got vaccinated.”

All videos must be tagged @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH. Winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity. TikTok videos can be submitted until Aug. 6.

A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel will select four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card. Winners will be announced Aug. 13 via the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account, and promoted on ADPH social media.