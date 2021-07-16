Alabama opens TikTok contest to promote COVID-19 vaccinations before school starts

The Alabama Department of Public Health is turning to TikTok to help push COVID-19 vaccine awareness as Alabama ranks at the bottom of vaccination rates across the nation.
State health officials believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a important step for all eligible residents, including teenagers and young adults. To promote vaccinations, the ADPH is sponsoring a TikTok contest for persons between the ages of 13 and 29 to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 before the beginning of the school year.
To participate, contestants can submit a TikTok video showing themselves getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, "This is why I got vaccinated.”
All videos must be tagged @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH. Winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity. TikTok videos can be submitted until Aug. 6.
A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel will select four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card. Winners will be announced Aug. 13 via the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account, and promoted on ADPH social media.
Health officials say vaccination is important in protecting adolescents and others against symptomatic COVID-19 disease. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for most people age 12 and older. Parental or guardian consent must be obtained for any person younger than 19 receiving a COVID-19 vaccination from an ADPH vaccination location.
The announcement of the TikTok contest comes as the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the state.
ADPH reported that all Southeast Alabama counties are listed as "very high risk" for the spread of COVID-19. Statewide the percentage of positive tests have spiked in the last week, jumping from 4.7% to 7.7% positive, even though the number of tests being done has not increased. This is the highest the state's percent positivity has been since February.
ADPH is also cautioning residents about the different variants of COVID-19 currently circulating in the state.
For more information about the TikTok contest, complete rules, information and guidance about COVID-19 can be viewed at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/tiktok.html.