Alabama Peanut Producers Association seeking nominees for National Peanut Board

The Alabama Peanut Producers Association is seeking eligible peanut producers who are interested in serving on the National Peanut Board.

The Alabama Peanut Producers Association will hold a nominations election to select two nominees each for member and alternate to the National Peanut Board during a meeting on Feb. 2, following the Alabama-Florida Peanut Trade Show at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan.

All eligible peanut producers are encouraged to participate.

Eligible producers are those who are engaged in the production and sale of peanuts and who own or share the ownership and risk of loss of the crop.

Tom Corcoran of Eufaula is the current Alabama National Peanut Board member and Thomas Adams of Newville serves as the alternate.

The term for the current Alabama board member and alternate expires Dec. 31, 2023.

USDA requires two nominees from each state for each position of member and alternate. T

he National Peanut Board will submit Alabama’s slate of nominees to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, who makes the appointments.