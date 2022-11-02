Alabama Power customers to see $10 monthly increase for fuel costs starting December

The increased cost of fuel to generate electricity will cost Alabama Power customers about $10 a month beginning in December, the company announced Wednesday.

“Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate,” the company said in a news statement.

“Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Using diverse fuel types and sources has helped dampen the adjustment. We do not make money from fuel expenses.”

Alabama Power said customers who need to discuss the increase can go online to AlabamaPower.com, call at 800-245-2244, or visit one of the company’s offices.

Additionally, the company offered tips for better managing energy use, finding ways to save and utilizing assistance programs.

Better manage use:

• As colder temperatures approach, be sure you know how to keep costs down.

• Learn how to use less energy, get help paying your bill, and track energy use. You can chat and connect with us online, give us a call, or visit us in person or at one of our offices.

• Make sure you have an online account and that your information is up to date.

• Customers with an online account now have the option to pay their power bill via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Venmo, and PayPal. These payment methods are within our Online Customer Care portal.

• You can better understand daily energy use by enrolling in My Power Usage on your online account at AlabamaPower.com. The tool shows daily and monthly use, projected bill amounts, and sends email alerts when bills reach a set dollar amount.

• Budget Billing is a free service allowing customers to pay an averaged bill each month based on their annual use, which helps stabilize seasonal variations in electric bills.

• Find easy tips to save money and use less energy at AlabamaPower.com/Winterize.

Find ways to save:

• You can enroll in a time-of-use rate to save based on the time of day you use electricity and when you avoid using major appliances at the same time. Visit AlabamaPower.com/TimeAdvantage to learn more.

• Visit AlabamaPower.com/rates to check out the best plan to fit your lifestyle.

Get assistance:

• Medicaid recipients can save $14.50 on their monthly power bill. To sign up, visit your nearest business office for an application or call us at 1-800-257-APCO.

• Partners in the community also are ready to help. More information on resources and assistance programs through Community Action Agencies is available at AlabamaPower.com/PaymentAssistance.

• Those able to support neighbors in need can check the Project SHARE box on their Alabama Power bill or online account. Contributions to Project SHARE, run by the Salvation Army, directly support low-income and elderly customers in our communities.