Alabama Power offers payment plans to customers affected by COVID-19

Supporting customers affected by COVID-19 with customized solutions to meet their needs remains a priority as Alabama Power continues to navigate the pandemic.
In a time that presents unique challenges, the company’s support of its customers and the communities it serves has not wavered, according to a press release from the company that provides services to several Wiregrass areas.
Alabama Power says it’s offering a new, easy-to-use payment plan to help customers facing economic or medical hardships due to COVID-19. Payment plans allow customers to spread out energy bill balances over several months.
To enroll, customers can visit AlabamaPower.com/PaymentPlan or use the automated system at 1-800-245-2244 to check eligibility and set up a plan in a few simple steps.
Additionally, Alabama Power will return to standard business operations for customers on Sept. 28. Standard business operations include these services for residential and business customers:
>> Responsibly reopening walk-in services at Alabama Power business offices and appliance centers.
>> Continuing to work individually with customers on payment assistance resources.
>> Using multiple channels to notify customers behind on payments options to maintain service.
Since the state of emergency was declared in March, Alabama Power said it has not disconnected or charged late fees to customers affected by COVID-19 and will extend the disconnect suspension to Sept. 28 when standard business operations resume.
Alabama Power plans to provide additional relief to customers adversely affected by COVID-19, with the typical customer set to receive a $25 credit on October bills due to lower fuel expenses. The company notes that credits will depend on energy use and could vary.
Alabama Power also offers several programs designed to help low-income, elderly or disabled customers with energy bills:
>> Project SHARE: A program in partnership with the Salvation Army, Project SHARE helps pay energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are age 60 or older and/or disabled. Customers who want to request energy assistance can apply at their local Salvation Army office or by calling 205-328-2420. Customers who want to help others can donate by checking the Project SHARE box on their bill.
>> The Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund: The ABC Trust works with local community action agencies to help cover the cost of heating and cooling for low-income families and those struggling with temporary financial problems. Customers who are interested can contact the community action agency in their county. For more information, visit PowerofGood.com/abc-trust.
>> Energy bill discounts: Discounts are available for customers receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Medicaid for Low Income Families (MLIF). The discount includes $14.50 toward the customer charge. Eligible customers can sign up at any Alabama Power business office or by phone at 1-800-245-2244.
The Alabama Power Foundation also continues to support organizations in the state through a $1 million pledge for COVID-19 relief efforts.
While walk-in operations will be available for service in compliance with safety best practices, customers are encouraged to use 24/7 payment kiosks, drop boxes and drive-thru options where available.
Another option is to pay at an authorized payment locations, including grocery stores, drug stores and banks, where bills can be paid with cash. Customers can find a location at AlabamaPower.com/PayinPerson.
