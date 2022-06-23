Alabama Power receives two Emergency Response Awards

Alabama Power will receive two Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Response Awards that recognize recovery and assistance efforts following disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events.

“Over the past year, electric companies confronted severe storms and extreme weather events, including hurricanes, tornadoes and winter storms, that impacted customers and communities across the nation,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “Despite challenging conditions, Alabama Power and its employees worked around the clock to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. I congratulate and applaud Alabama Power and its employees for their continued dedication to the customers and communities that they serve.”

Alabama Power responded to two severe weather occurrences this past year that not only caused major damage but service disruptions as well. In early February, winter storm Landon brought heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain across a 2,000- mile stretch between Texas, the Midwest, and the Northeast. Alabama Power sent 173 company line workers, 245 contractors, and 178 trucks to Plano, Texas. These assets provided Oncor Electric Delivery assistance with downed lines in freezing temperatures with heavily iced roads and bridges.

“Our employees demonstrate excellent commitment to our customers by utilizing their world-class training and skillset, demonstrating excellent customer service in all that they do, from recovery and restoration to providing assistance to our industry peers,” said Scott Moore, Alabama Power senior vice president of Power Delivery.

At the end of March, a line of thunderstorms, strong winds up to 80 miles per hour, and several tornadoes passed through an area of Alabama Power’s service territory. These storms caused extensive damage and more than 115,000 outages. Alabama Power crews and contractors worked more than 35,000 hours helping replace 203 poles, 105 transformers, and two transmission towers in that time.

“It is an honor to be recognized by EEI for our restoration efforts following severe weather,” said Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite. “These awards reflect our team’s preparation, hard work and dedication to customers.”

Alabama Power has earned the Emergency Response Award 31 times since its inception in 1998.