Alabama public health tracking variant strains of COVID-19

With eight confirmed cases of a highly-transmissible variant of COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Public Health hopes to expand its ability to identify such variant strains through a partnership with private and commercial laboratories in the state.

The COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in Alabama residents in Autauga, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile, and Montgomery counties, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Only a couple of the residents had out-of-state travel prior to becoming ill, which suggests the strain is already circulating in Alabama.

“The cases that have been identified correspond with the counties where a small portion of laboratories is collecting specimens for sequencing, so there is much yet to be determined about the variant’s spread,” an ADPH news release stated.

Many infectious disease experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have indicated that current COVID-19 vaccines should be effective against the B.1.1.7 strain, according to ADPH. However, the effectiveness of current vaccines against the variant is still being studied.