Alabama public health tracking variant strains of COVID-19

With eight confirmed cases of a highly-transmissible variant of COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Public Health hopes to expand its ability to identify such variant strains through a partnership with private and commercial laboratories in the state.
The COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in Alabama residents in Autauga, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile, and Montgomery counties, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). Only a couple of the residents had out-of-state travel prior to becoming ill, which suggests the strain is already circulating in Alabama.
“The cases that have been identified correspond with the counties where a small portion of laboratories is collecting specimens for sequencing, so there is much yet to be determined about the variant’s spread,” an ADPH news release stated.
Many infectious disease experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have indicated that current COVID-19 vaccines should be effective against the B.1.1.7 strain, according to ADPH. However, the effectiveness of current vaccines against the variant is still being studied.
First identified in the United Kingdom, the variant has not been definitively linked to worse outcomes of the disease. But because the variant is more transmissible, it may sabotage progress in reducing Alabama’s cases of COVID-19, according to ADPH.
In the past two weeks, the number of cases in the state has dropped and hospitalization rates are one-third of what they were a month ago. Last week alone, there were 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alabama, according to the latest numbers from ADPH. In all, there have been 685,870 vaccine doses administered in the state.
Since March 2020, Alabama has had 484,365 cases of COVID-19 and 9,424 deaths attributed to the illness.
But the state still struggles with vaccine shortages and many county health departments are no longer offering first-dose vaccinations in order to focus on administering second doses. ADPH has 455 medical volunteers – including physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, dentists, and LPNs – verified to support COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The state expects to receive more than 90,000 vaccine doses the week of Feb. 21-27, but availability still falls short of demand, according to ADPH. There are about 1.5 million residents who currently qualify to receive a vaccine under the state’s eligibility requirements.
During the week of Feb. 7-13, ADPH joined forces with hospitals around the state to vaccinate individuals through large-scale, drive-thru vaccination clinics. Southeast Health in Dothan vaccinated 6,073 people as part of the effort. Follow-up mass clinics to administer second doses will be held in March.
Because the B.1.1.7 variant is so recent to the United States, ADPH wants to follow the outcome of persons infected with this variant. If a patient presents with recent taste or smell disorder, or clearly presents with COVID-19, and tests negative for SARS-CoV-2, providers are asked to collect a specimen as soon as possible for submission to the ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories or a laboratory that performs sequencing.
ADPH advises the public to continue practicing correct and consistent use of face masks, social distancing, and washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
For general information about COVID-19, visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19 or call the state’s hotline at 1-800-270-7268.
