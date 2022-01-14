Alabama Retail names 2022 officers and directors

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Retail Association has completed its slate of officers and board of directors for 2022. Their terms of office began Jan. 1.

The officers for 2022 are:

• Chairman: Jodie Stanfield, owner, Local Joe’s, Rainbow City, Albertville, Gadsden and Southside (Interview with the new chairman);

• Vice Chairman: Michael Gee, Pants Store, Leeds-based.

• Treasurer: Bob Akers, vice president, Davis Direct, Montgomery;

• President: Richard E. “Rick” Brown Jr., Alabama Retail Association, Montgomery;

Stanfield, Gee, Akers and Brown serve as Alabama Retail’s executive committee along with:

• Immediate Past Chairman: Todd Noden, president and chief financial officer, Books-A-Million, Birmingham-based, Alabama and 30 other states; and

• Executive Committee Designee: Susan Anderson, owner and chief financial officer, Eagle Eye Outfitters, Dothan.

• The board secretary is the Alabama Retail Association’s Jennifer Henderson.