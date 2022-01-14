Alabama Retail names 2022 officers and directors

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Retail Association has completed its slate of officers and board of directors for 2022. Their terms of office began Jan. 1.
The officers for 2022 are:
• Chairman: Jodie Stanfield, owner, Local Joe’s, Rainbow City, Albertville, Gadsden and Southside (Interview with the new chairman);
• Vice Chairman: Michael Gee, Pants Store, Leeds-based.
• Treasurer: Bob Akers, vice president, Davis Direct, Montgomery;
• President: Richard E. “Rick” Brown Jr., Alabama Retail Association, Montgomery;
Stanfield, Gee, Akers and Brown serve as Alabama Retail’s executive committee along with:
• Immediate Past Chairman: Todd Noden, president and chief financial officer, Books-A-Million, Birmingham-based, Alabama and 30 other states; and
• Executive Committee Designee: Susan Anderson, owner and chief financial officer, Eagle Eye Outfitters, Dothan.
• The board secretary is the Alabama Retail Association’s Jennifer Henderson.
The 2022 directors for the Alabama Retail Association are:
• Bob Akers, Davis Direct, Montgomery
• Susan Anderson, Eagle Eye Outfitters, Dothan;
• Dustin Beaty, Hospital Discount Pharmacy, Jasper; Carbon Hill Drugs, Carbon Hill; Lavish Boutique and Coffee Bar, Jasper and Cullman
• Michael Cohen, Cohens Electronics and Appliances Inc., Montgomery;
• Melissa Cross, McAleer’s Office Furniture, Mobile;
• Kealon Drake, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Vestavia Hills/Anniston-Oxford/Auburn/Birmingham/Decatur/Homewood/
Hoover/Huntsville/Madison/Opelika;
• Michael Gee, Pants Store, Leeds/Huntsville/Mountain Brook/Trussville/Tuscaloosa;
• Jheovanny Gomez, Jalapeños Mexican Grill, Tuscaloosa/Northport/Cottondale;
• Courtney Herring, CVS Health, Charleston, S.C.;
• Howard Johnson, Sneaky Pete’s Hot Dogs, Bessemer;
• David S. Marks III, Marks Furniture Co., Mobile;
• Will Meacham, Midtown Pizza Kitchen, Montgomery;
• Todd Noden, Books-A-Million, Birmingham;
• Melissa Parker-Paul, Yancy Parker Lifestyles Inc., Enterprise;
• Robert A. Robicheaux, Robicheaux LLC, Birmingham;
• Tammy Rogers, Beaumont Pharmacy & Gift Boutique, Birmingham;
• Doug Schneider, Bayer Properties, Birmingham;
• Shane Spiller, Spiller Furniture & Mattress, Tuscaloosa/Aliceville/Eutaw/Northport/Prattville/Selma/Thomasville/
Brent/Demopolis/Greensboro/Reform;
• Jodie Stanfield, Local Joe’s, Rainbow City, Albertville, Gadsden and Southside;
• Beth Staula, Alabama Goods, Homewood and Huntsville;
• Lynsey Todd, Monograms Plus of Cullman, Cullman;
• Jeremy Walker, Target, Trussville;
• John M. Wilson, Big Bear of Luverne Inc., Luverne and Greenville.
• Jimmy Wright, Wright’s Market, Opelika
• Scott Zinda, Best Buy, Birmingham
Ex-officio directors, who include past presidents and chairmen, are: Rodney Barstein, Retail Specialists Inc., Birmingham; Darrell Bourne (retired), Huntsville; Frederick W. “Ricky” Bromberg, Bromberg & Co. Inc., Birmingham; Peter V. “Greg” Gregerson Jr., Gregerson’s Foods, Gadsden; Claude “Bud” Kitchin IV, Lincoln; Jim Rotenstreich, JHF Holdings Inc., Birmingham; Jacob Shevin, Standard Furniture, Alabama and Tennessee; Jimmy D. Smith (retired) and Jimmy Ray Smith, Jimmy Smith Jewelers, Decatur; Dianne Wammack (retired), Vestavia Hills; and George Wilder, The Locker Room, Montgomery and Auburn.