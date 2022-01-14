 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama Retail names 2022 officers and directors
Alabama Retail names 2022 officers and directors

Alabama Retail names 2022 officers and directors

Jodie Stanfield is chairman of the Alabama Retail Association for 2022.

 ALABAMA RETAIL ASSOCIATION

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Retail Association has completed its slate of officers and board of directors for 2022. Their terms of office began Jan. 1.

The officers for 2022 are:

• Chairman: Jodie Stanfield, owner, Local Joe’s, Rainbow City, Albertville, Gadsden and Southside (Interview with the new chairman);

• Vice Chairman: Michael Gee, Pants Store, Leeds-based.

• Treasurer: Bob Akers, vice president, Davis Direct, Montgomery;

• President: Richard E. “Rick” Brown Jr., Alabama Retail Association, Montgomery;

Stanfield, Gee, Akers and Brown serve as Alabama Retail’s executive committee along with:

• Immediate Past Chairman: Todd Noden, president and chief financial officer, Books-A-Million, Birmingham-based, Alabama and 30 other states; and

• Executive Committee Designee: Susan Anderson, owner and chief financial officer, Eagle Eye Outfitters, Dothan.

• The board secretary is the Alabama Retail Association’s Jennifer Henderson.

The 2022 directors for the Alabama Retail Association are:

• Bob Akers, Davis Direct, Montgomery

• Susan Anderson, Eagle Eye Outfitters, Dothan;

• Dustin Beaty, Hospital Discount Pharmacy, Jasper; Carbon Hill Drugs, Carbon Hill; Lavish Boutique and Coffee Bar, Jasper and Cullman

• Michael Cohen, Cohens Electronics and Appliances Inc., Montgomery;

• Melissa Cross, McAleer’s Office Furniture, Mobile;

• Kealon Drake, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Vestavia Hills/Anniston-Oxford/Auburn/Birmingham/Decatur/Homewood/

Hoover/Huntsville/Madison/Opelika;

• Michael Gee, Pants Store, Leeds/Huntsville/Mountain Brook/Trussville/Tuscaloosa;

• Jheovanny Gomez, Jalapeños Mexican Grill, Tuscaloosa/Northport/Cottondale;

• Courtney Herring, CVS Health, Charleston, S.C.;

• Howard Johnson, Sneaky Pete’s Hot Dogs, Bessemer;

• David S. Marks III, Marks Furniture Co., Mobile;

• Will Meacham, Midtown Pizza Kitchen, Montgomery;

• Todd Noden, Books-A-Million, Birmingham;

• Melissa Parker-Paul, Yancy Parker Lifestyles Inc., Enterprise;

• Robert A. Robicheaux, Robicheaux LLC, Birmingham;

• Tammy Rogers, Beaumont Pharmacy & Gift Boutique, Birmingham;

• Doug Schneider, Bayer Properties, Birmingham;

• Shane Spiller, Spiller Furniture & Mattress, Tuscaloosa/Aliceville/Eutaw/Northport/Prattville/Selma/Thomasville/

Brent/Demopolis/Greensboro/Reform;

• Jodie Stanfield, Local Joe’s, Rainbow City, Albertville, Gadsden and Southside;

• Beth Staula, Alabama Goods, Homewood and Huntsville;

• Lynsey Todd, Monograms Plus of Cullman, Cullman;

• Jeremy Walker, Target, Trussville;

• John M. Wilson, Big Bear of Luverne Inc., Luverne and Greenville.

• Jimmy Wright, Wright’s Market, Opelika

• Scott Zinda, Best Buy, Birmingham

Ex-officio directors, who include past presidents and chairmen, are: Rodney Barstein, Retail Specialists Inc., Birmingham; Darrell Bourne (retired), Huntsville; Frederick W. “Ricky” Bromberg, Bromberg & Co. Inc., Birmingham; Peter V. “Greg” Gregerson Jr., Gregerson’s Foods, Gadsden; Claude “Bud” Kitchin IV, Lincoln; Jim Rotenstreich, JHF Holdings Inc., Birmingham; Jacob Shevin, Standard Furniture, Alabama and Tennessee; Jimmy D. Smith (retired) and Jimmy Ray Smith, Jimmy Smith Jewelers, Decatur; Dianne Wammack (retired), Vestavia Hills; and George Wilder, The Locker Room, Montgomery and Auburn.

