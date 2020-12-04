Alabama reviews 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 contacts

With Alabama’s current high number of cases of COVID-19, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state would not be able to consider a seven-day option just yet.

“While we would like to be able to decrease the home quarantine time frame to seven days for persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19, this is not possible at this time due to a number of reasons including our high case numbers and the disparity in testing resources among different parts of our state,” Harris said in the news release. “We should not knowingly increase the percentage of possibly infectious asymptomatic persons out and about.”

According to ADPH, the department is studying information and supporting documentation in order to make quarantine recommendations specific to Alabama, where record-high numbers of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations have occurred in the past week.