Alabama reviews 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 contacts

The state health department is looking at options to shorten quarantine times for some people exposed to COVID-19 but who show no symptoms.
The Alabama Department of Public Health stated in a Friday press release that the department is working on reduced quarantine options based on suggested alternatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only the Alabama State Health Officer has the authority to establish state quarantine and isolation requirements, according to ADPH.
Quarantines can create hardships for families, businesses and those who have been exposed. While 14 days remains the optimal time for home quarantine to cover the incubation period for COVID-19, the CDC has recommended two additional options for states to shorten quarantines based on local circumstances and resources.
One option recommended by the CDC is that quarantine can end after 10 days without testing for those who have been exposed but have shown no symptoms. When diagnostic testing is done, the CDC suggests quarantine can end after seven days if the diagnostic test is negative and no symptoms were reported during the seven days.
Even with the shortened quarantines, the CDC recommends strict masking, monitoring of symptoms and social distancing through day 14 to further reduce the post-quarantine transmission risk, which is about 1% to 10% under the 10-day guidelines and a 5% to 12% under the seven-day guidelines.
With Alabama’s current high number of cases of COVID-19, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state would not be able to consider a seven-day option just yet.
“While we would like to be able to decrease the home quarantine time frame to seven days for persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19, this is not possible at this time due to a number of reasons including our high case numbers and the disparity in testing resources among different parts of our state,” Harris said in the news release. “We should not knowingly increase the percentage of possibly infectious asymptomatic persons out and about.”
Support Local Journalism
According to ADPH, the department is studying information and supporting documentation in order to make quarantine recommendations specific to Alabama, where record-high numbers of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations have occurred in the past week.
As of Friday, there were 1,875 people hospitalized across Alabama due to COVID-19, according to the ADPH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, which is updated daily. Hospitalizations are at an all-time high since the first cases were reported in March. The last time hospitalizations rose to these levels were in the weeks following the July 4 holiday when the number of hospitalizations peaked at 1,613 on Aug. 6. The percentage of positive tests across the state is also up – 12.8% out of 114,957 tests done the week ending Nov. 28. The percentage of positive tests has been between 7% and 10% since October.
Since March, Alabama has seen a total of 219,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,411 confirmed deaths, according to Friday’s numbers.
Among the eight Wiregrass counties, there have been 1,941 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last 14 days. The Wiregrass has had a total of 11,387 confirmed cases and 177 confirmed deaths since March.
The department hopes to make the changes needed to allow the release of persons from quarantine at 10 days under certain conditions identified in the CDC’s recommendations, according to the press release. Doing so requires changes to “current processes,” which the department hopes to have finalized before Dec. 11, when the state’s current emergency order expires.
“Exercising options for home quarantine of less than 14 days carries attendant risks of disease, especially in Alabama’s environment of widespread community transmission, high overall percent positivity, and need to preserve testing capacity for symptomatic and high-risk individuals,” the ADPH news release stated.
Even if excused from 14-day quarantine, persons must use extreme caution regarding monitoring for symptoms for the full two weeks and practice mitigation strategies within and beyond the quarantine period. Home quarantine for residents of long-term care and correctional facilities will not change from the current 14-day requirement, according to ADPH.
Harris said while there’s hope the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine may arrive in Alabama within the next two weeks, it will still be months before there is enough vaccine to protect everyone.
“So, ADPH continues to encourage every Alabamian to stay home when possible, and to practice social distancing and wear masks when they must be out,” Harris said. “Please protect the most vulnerable people in our state by doing the right things.”
For more on the CDC’s quarantine guidance, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.