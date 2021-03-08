Alabama Senate set to begin gambling debate on Tuesday

“Some of the senators don't want to cast that vote knowing it is just going to die in the House,” Waggoner said.

Waggoner said he supported the idea of a lottery, but wanted to see the “final product” as far as the casino proposal.

The most recent version of the bill proposes establishing a state lottery and five casinos — one at four existing dog tracks plus a fifth site in north Alabama that would be run by the Poarch Band. It also would authorize a compact with the Poarch Band for casino games at their three existing sites that currently have electronic bingo machines.

Marsh said the governor was “very clear” that she didn’t want a large number of casinos in the state, but has previously noted that he would consider adding up to two more sites in southeastern and northern Alabama congressional districts.

Asked if the governor wants to limit the number of sites to five, a spokeswoman said, “Governor Ivey wants to be able to support the final gaming proposal from the Legislature” and “has expressed this to Senator Marsh and others, and we still have some work to be done.”