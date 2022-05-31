Alabama State Games events begin this week with golf, mountain biking

With the opening ceremony for the Alabama State Games set for June 10 in Dothan, some competitions will actually be held later this week.

The East Forever Wild Trails located at 3636 Fortner St. in Dothan will be closed on Saturday until 1 p.m. for the mountain biking competition, and this year's golf competition will be held Friday at the Highland Oaks.

The Alabama State Games won't begin in full force until after the opening ceremony on Friday, June 10, at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. The opening ceremony is free to attend and features a tailgate starting at 3 p.m. The televised live ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event will also feature a fireworks show and music by Voices of Mobile.

Along with golf and mountain biking, the 2022 Games feature a variety of sports with different age groups competing in archery, baseball, basketball, baton twirling, bowling, disc golf, flag football, gymnastics, judo, pickleball, shooting sports, soccer, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, track and field, volleyball, and wrestling. There will also be a competition for Miracle League teams and a Ninja Challenge.

Sporting events will be held at venues in Dothan, Enterprise and Ozark, such as the Ozark Civic Center, Westgate Park, Dothan Preparatory Academy, Enterprise High School, the Enterprise Sports Complex, and Walton Park Recreation Center.

For more information on sports and local venues, visit the Alabama State Games website at asffoundation.org/alabama-state-games.