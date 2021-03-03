Alabama surpasses 10,000 deaths from COVID-19

While a drop in the rate of infections and hospitalizations is being celebrated, Alabama hit a sad milestone Wednesday in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.

More than 10,000 people in Alabama have died from the virus in the past year.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the number of confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 was at 7,872 as of March 3 with another 2,157 probable deaths. The state has tracked cases, hospitalizations, recoveries and deaths since the virus was first diagnosed in Alabama in March 2020.

And since the first COVID-19 death was reported in Alabama last March, 78.9% of those deaths have been residents age 65 and older with another 16.7% were people ages 50 to 64. More than half were men at 53.4%. By race, 59.4% of those who have died were white, 27.8% were Black, and in 8.7% of deaths, the person’s race was unknown, According to ADPH.