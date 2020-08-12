Alabama surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Alabama hit another COVID-19 milestone Wednesday when the number of confirmed cases reached more than 100,000.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 100,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its Aug. 12 report released through the department’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, which is updated daily. Wednesday’s numbers were up 875 cases from Tuesday’s figures.
Of those total confirmed cases, the state reported 17,749 cases had been identified the last 14 days – a number that has been down in the last few days but can fluctuate.
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit Alabama in March, the state has had 1,814 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In the Wiregrass, there have been 5,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 54 cases from Tuesday’s report. There have been 87 deaths among the eight counties since March – eight of those deaths added since Monday, Aug. 10. Dale County has had four additional deaths reported in the last two days. Geneva County had its first confirmed death due to COVID-19 over the weekend and has had a second death reported since Monday. It was the last county in Alabama without a confirmed death.
Barbour, Covington, and Houston counties have each had one additional death reported since Aug. 10.
Confirmed cases and deaths are listed by the patient’s county of residence.
As of Monday, Flowers Hospital had 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and has attributed 47 deaths to COVID-19. Southeast Health had 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday and reported 62 deaths due to the virus.
Here are the Aug. 12 numbers on confirmed cases of COVID-19 for local counties with the any change from the previous day’s report in parentheses: Barbour County, 581 (+2); Coffee County, 779 (+14); Covington County, 746 (+6); Dale County, 850 (+7); Geneva County, 265 (0); Henry County, 264 (0); Houston County, 1,450 (+22); Pike County, 716 (+3).
