Alabama surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Alabama hit another COVID-19 milestone Wednesday when the number of confirmed cases reached more than 100,000.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 100,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its Aug. 12 report released through the department’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, which is updated daily. Wednesday’s numbers were up 875 cases from Tuesday’s figures.

Of those total confirmed cases, the state reported 17,749 cases had been identified the last 14 days – a number that has been down in the last few days but can fluctuate.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit Alabama in March, the state has had 1,814 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

In the Wiregrass, there have been 5,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 54 cases from Tuesday’s report. There have been 87 deaths among the eight counties since March – eight of those deaths added since Monday, Aug. 10. Dale County has had four additional deaths reported in the last two days. Geneva County had its first confirmed death due to COVID-19 over the weekend and has had a second death reported since Monday. It was the last county in Alabama without a confirmed death.

Barbour, Covington, and Houston counties have each had one additional death reported since Aug. 10.