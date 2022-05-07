Alabama Trucking Association honors Kevin Savoy

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Trucking Association has given Wiregrass businessman Kevin Savoyn its highest honor for a member, the H. Chester Webb Award for Distinguished Service, which recognizes state trucking executives for outstanding service and leadership to the state’s trucking business sector.

Savoy is vice president of Greenbush Logistics Inc. and Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc. in Abbeville. Greenbush Logistics provides freight management in the southern, central and eastern U.S. Great Southern Wood Preserving is a producer of pressure‐treated wood for residential, farm, commercial and industrial purposes.

Savoy was honored at a ceremony during ATA’s 83rd Annual Convention held last weekend at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear. The award was presented by 2021 Webb Award recipient Wayne Watkins of Watkins Trucking of Birmingham, who said that Alabama Trucking has had its share of great leaders, but few personify the ideals and characteristics of the award more closely than Savoy.

“Kevin never seeks the spotlight for his actions,” Watkins said. “He does so much for this Association and his community, and he never asks for anything in return. He truly is a servant leader.”

Savoy also serves on the executive boards for Alabama Trucking, Alabama Power, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, the Alabama Wildlife Federation, and the Leadership Alabama ‐ Wiregrass Area.

ATA Chairman of the Board Will Bruser called Savoy one of ATA’s “most valuable players.”

“When he was chairman of ATA Board in 2014, he was the driving force in revamping our annual golf tournament, transitioning it from a social event that raised a little money to one that is known for being among the most successful political fundraisers in the region,” Bruser said. “The ATA Golf Classic is now the primary fundraiser for our political action committee, TRUK PAC, raising one million dollars each quadrennium. That reputation is so crucial to Alabama Trucking’s political might. People now know we carry a big stick in the state’s political arena, and that helps our agenda.”

Mark Colson, president and CEO of ATA, added that Savoy was also an early supporter of the ATA Foundation – recently becoming a founding member of the new super‐supporters group, the ATA Titans, which focuses on the long term and sustainable funding for ATA’s public awareness and workforce development programs.

“Kevin leads by example,” Colson said. “He’s a leader for his business, his community, and the industry that’s given him and his family so much for so many years. He never shies from giving back more than he receives.”

The Webb Award was established in 1958 to recognize individuals in the state’s trucking industry for service and contributions to the industry and encourage public service by all members of the highway transportation industry. Winners of the Webb Award are those who have given their talents, leadership and dedication to the Alabama trucking industry, the state trucking association, and the communities where they reside.