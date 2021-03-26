Alabama unemployment down but still above pre-pandemic rates

Unemployment rates in most Wiregrass counties fell below the state rate in February.

Friday, the Alabama Department of Labor announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally-adjusted February unemployment rate is 4%, down from January’s rate of 4.3% but above the February 2020 rate of 2.6%. The latest figure represents 91,065 unemployed persons, compared to 97,725 in January and 58,639 in February 2020.

“The unemployment rate continues to drop and is getting closer to the lows we enjoyed pre-pandemic,” state Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a release. “While this is good news, the number of unemployed people is still higher than last year.”

In the Wiregrass, Houston County’s unemployment rate for February was 3.7% while Coffee County’s was 2.6% and Geneva County was at 2.8%. The rates in other Wiregrass counties in February: Barbour County, 6.2%; Covington County, 3.1%; Dale County, 3.4%; Henry County, 3.3%; and Pike County, 3.3%.

While rates for Barbour, Dale, Houston and Pike counties are above what they were in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic, the rates in the remaining counties are around where they were this time last year.