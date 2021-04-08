'Alabama Upstarts' highlights entrepreneurs in the state

There are lots of entrepreneurial efforts in Alabama – an app-based gas delivery service, vegan food service, and a cloth wrap fitted with a thumper to mimic a human hand on a baby’s back.

All of those ideas have been featured on the Alabama-based television show “Alabama Upstarts.” The show, created to highlight the state’s entrepreneurs, will be filming four episodes in Dothan on Saturday. The episodes will feature 12 entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to investors and also competing for a $1,000 prize sponsored by Dothan businessman Mike Schmitz, who has served as a judge on the show.

“The mission of this whole thing is for us to take the talents of Alabamians that maybe already have a company and they’re wanting to expand it or they’ve got an idea or a dream or they’re just beginning to start a company – to help those Alabamians get in business, get their companies up and going and create jobs,” said Terry Duffie of Scenic Cable Network and Productions in Dothan.

Duffie serves as an executive producer on the show. Episodes have been filmed in Birmingham, Huntsville and other areas of the state, but Saturday will be the first time filming in Dothan.