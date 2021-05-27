Alabama WIC increases fresh fruit and vegetable cash value benefits

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provides state WIC agencies with the option to temporarily increase cash value benefits (CVBs) to $35 per participant for four consecutive months.

CVBs are used by women and children who participate in WIC to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized WIC vendors. Alabama’s WIC Program will implement the CVB increase, effective June 1 through September 30.

Implementing this increase will more than triple the amount of healthy produce families can purchase during the summer’s peak season. This benefit will add quality and value to the current WIC food package when families need it most.

This increase will bring the current available CVB amount for a mother with two children from $29 to $105.

Current WIC participants are encouraged to take advantage of these resources during the limited time they are available by redeeming their CVB for the entire family. People who feel their family may qualify for WIC or need to be requalified are asked to please contact their local health department or WIC agency for an appointment.

For more information on applying for WIC, please go to www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wicor call 1-888-942-4673.