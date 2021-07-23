Alabama's COVID risk 'very high'

Alabama’s risk for COVID-19 is still “very high,” according to the state’s latest update.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) updated its risk indicator included on its online COVID-19 dashboard hub on Thursday. With the exception of eight counties, all of Alabama is labeled as “very high” risk.

Locally, all Wiregrass counties are still listed as very high risk with no decline in new cases and positivity rates above 20% in some counties.

The state uses different factors in determining risk – a decline in new cases; the amount of testing done; the percentage of those that are positive for COVID-19 and whether that rate is declining or less than 10%; and the level of local hospital visits for COVID-like symptoms.

Alabama’s percent positive rate is currently 11.7% and as of Friday 727 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 around the state.

The latest data added to the dashboard shows that the Wiregrass has had 1,203 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. At Southeast Health in Dothan, there are 28 patients hospitalized with the illness as of Friday.