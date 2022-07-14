 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALDOT converting Ala. Highway 52 and Ala. Highway 153 intersection to four-way stop

SAMSON – This month, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin converting the intersection of Alabama Highway 52 and Alabama Highway 153 west of Samson from a two-way stop to a four-way stop, according to an ALDOT news release.

Traffic on Alabama Highway 153 and Geneva County Road 5 currently has stop signs while traffic on Alabama Highway 52 is free flowing.

This week the portable message boards in place are being updated to alert travelers to the upcoming change.

Next week, crews begin to make the necessary changes and intend to have all signs and pavement markings in place by the end of the month, weather permitting.

The traveling public is advised to plan accordingly for possible delays and to be mindful of people and equipment in the work zone.

