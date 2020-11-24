ALDOT halting interstate temporary lane closures, reminds traveler to buckle up

The Alabama Department of Transportation is halting temporary lane closures on interstates for the Thanksgiving holidays while reminding travelers to buckle up.

For the safety of motorists and road construction and maintenance workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on interstates starting noon on Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Alabama rest areas and welcome centers are open to the public, but ALDOT asks travelers to practice social distancing and follow public health guidelines set by state and local agencies.

ALDOT urges motorists to drive safely and offers the following road safety tips and information:

1. “Buckle Up – Every Seat. Every Time.”

• Almost 57% of people who died from a vehicle crash in Alabama in 2019 were not wearing a seat belt. Last year, 15 people died in crashes on Alabama’s roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday.

2. Drive alert.

• Taking a break from driving every two hours helps drivers stay alert. Drowsy driving contributed to more than 2,600 vehicle crashes in Alabama last year.

3. Move over.