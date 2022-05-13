 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALDOT project modifying intersections along U.S. 84 in Cowarts begins Monday

An Alabama Department of Transportation project on U.S. Highway 84 from Health Sciences Boulevard to Eddins Road in Cowarts, will begin Monday, May 16, weather permitting.

The project will consist of modifications at Forrester Road and Glen Lawrence Road. The only left turn from U.S. Highway 84 will be onto Forrester Road. Those that intend to turn left onto Glen Lawrence Road will need to make a U-turn at the next crossover.

Motorists should be mindful of workers and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted speed limit. Travel delays can be expected during active construction.

ALDOT awarded the project to Midsouth Paving Inc., out of Birmingham, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of approximately $1.6 million and is expected to be completed by August 2022.

