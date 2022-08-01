ALDOT to close State Highway 134 intersection in Ino starting Aug. 8

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to close the intersection of State Highway 134 and Coffee County Roads 460 and 461 starting Aug. 8.

On Monday, crews began placing signs in preparation for the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) project to realign and convert the intersection to a four-way stop.

As part of the project, the hill on Alabama Highway 134 will be lowered, according to an ALDOT news release. To lower the hill, the intersection will have to be closed. Signs marking a detour route will be in place throughout the closure.

The official detour will take motorists traveling east on Alabama Highway 134 to turn north on Alabama Highway 189, onto the Elba Bypass, south on Alabama Highway 87, and back to Alabama Highway 134.

The $857,494 contract was awarded to Grady Ralls & Sons Inc., based out of Evergreen, which had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be completed by October 2022.