ALEA announces Lifesaving and Distinguished Service Awards

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Secretary Hal Taylor is pleased to announce the recipients of the Agency’s Lifesaving and Distinguished Service Awards for outstanding professionalism and skills displayed through a heroic act that preserved the life of another.

Secretary Taylor said, “We are truly grateful to have such dedicated and courageous Troopers, as well as Special Agents, who exemplify the Agency’s mission while providing protection and applying the appropriate action and training to assist every individual in what may seem like their darkest hour.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary Taylor presented the awards to eight individuals, two within ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division and six assigned to ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), during a closed ceremony held at ALEA Headquarters for the family and colleagues of the recipients. The event highlighted remarkable stories detailed by Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Colonel Jimmy Helms and SBI Director Chris Inabinett.

Senior Trooper Gabriel Gilbert, assigned to ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, received the Lifesaving Award for his quick thinking and decision-making, which resulted in preserving the life of a citizen.