ALEA encourages safety over Labor Day weekend

“While the reduction in fatalities last year was a tremendous accomplishment, our mission aims to ensure everyone makes it safely to their destination,” Taylor said. “This cannot be accomplished without assistance from the motoring public. Everyone can make a tremendous difference and contribute to the safety for all.”

ALEA offers the following “Five to Arrive Alive”:

1. Prepare ahead of time. One of the simplest ways to avoid causing a traffic accident is to get your car regularly maintained and inspect your vehicle before a long trip. A tire failure can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and breaking down on a busy highway can be just as dangerous. Plan your route and adjust travel plans to accommodate busier than normal roadways.

2. Never drink and drive. Citizens should never drink and drive or operate a boat when under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Alcohol and drugs impact your decision-making, coordination, reaction time, and vision which makes you vulnerable to several hazards. If you do consume alcohol, do so responsibly and have a designated driver or safely utilize a ride sharing service.