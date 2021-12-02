 Skip to main content
ALEA investigated 7 traffic fatalities during Thanksgiving holiday, fewer than last year
  • Updated
Fatal accident in Fadette (copy)

An ALEA trooper investigates the scene a fatal wreck between an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck at the intersection of State Hwy 103 and Geneva County Road 49 in Fadette in March 2020.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Alabama Troopers investigated seven traffic-related fatalities during the Thanksgiving holiday, fewer than the number of fatalities seen in the last two years.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division investigated eight fatalities in 2020 and 11 during the same busy travel period in 2019 on Alabama’s roadways.

“Each year, prior to the popular holiday travel periods such as Thanksgiving, our agency strives to save lives by strategically and meticulously developing holiday operational plans, along with safety-awareness campaigns and enforcement initiatives to mitigate any loss of life on Alabama’s roadways,” Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor said.

“Unfortunately, we are not able to report our goal of zero fatalities over the extended holiday weekend; however, I believe the decrease of fatalities over the years is a true testament to the agency’s pledge to save lives and prevent crashes, as well as a direct correlation to the unwavering commitment from Gov. Kay Ivey and our state’s legislature.

Thanks to their support in recent years ALEA, has been in a position to enhance the number of ALEA Troopers, which has had a direct impact on the overall reduction of traffic-related fatalities during holiday travel periods.”

The official 2021 Thanksgiving holiday travel period began at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ended at midnight Sunday, Nov. 28. The fatal crashes occurred in Mobile, Marengo, Chilton, Shelby, Escambia, Dekalb, and Lawrence counties.

Of the seven fatalities, one included an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from which the driver was ejected after the ATV left the roadway in Chilton County. Two other individuals were in vehicles equipped with seat belts, but they were not using them at the time of the crash.

