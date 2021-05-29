ALEA: Know before you go this Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY — As thousands prepare to travel and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency encourages everyone to fully understand the importance of preparing your vehicle, motorcycle, or vessel before you leave for your destination during this extended holiday weekend.

“We continuously strive to ensure Alabama’s roadways and waterways are safe for everyone throughout the entire weekend,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “However, it is the little things that you can do ahead of time that can help save yours or someone else’s life.”

Secretary Taylor encourages motorists to check your vehicle before you leave, particularly for long-distance travel. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the route to avoid missing an important turn or exit which could potentially put yourself and others at risk. When preparing your vehicle, be sure to check fuel and oil levels, tire pressure and make sure lights are in proper working order to avoid any incidents or crashes while traveling.

Between Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31, ALEA’s Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol Divisions predict heavier-than-normal traffic on the road, as well as on the water. All available ALEA Troopers from both divisions will be working throughout the weekend to patrol and enforce state laws to ensure everyone’s safety.