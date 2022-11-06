 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALEA: Man attempting to elude Trooper fatally injured in crash

COVINGTON COUNTY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday has claimed the life of a Dozier man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Chad A. Moseley, 50, was fatally injured when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

ALEA said in a news release that Moseley was attempting to elude a Trooper with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division before the crash occurred. Moseley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Bell Crossing Road, approximately seven miles south of Brantley, in Covington County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.

