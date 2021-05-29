ALEA Trooper Class 2021-A graduates from training center in Selma

SELMA — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency graduated the 13 members of Trooper Class 2021-A on Thursday, May 27, at ALEA’s Training Center in Selma.

Before swearing in the agency’s newest sworn members, ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor congratulated the class and said, “In my opinion, you have been trained by the best.” He also promised he and ALEA’s leadership will work to ensure everyone had what they needed to successfully perform their jobs and serve the citizens of Alabama.

ALEA’s new Department of Public Safety Director and Colonel Jimmy Helms was the guest speaker at the ceremony. As the former commander of ALEA’s Training Center, he recalled welcoming the class when they first reported to training in mid-March.

Colonel Helms addressed the class and commended them on their hard work and perseverance to become ALEA Troopers. In addition, he said, “You are bringing with you a tremendous amount of experience, which will be an asset to this agency.”

Colonel Helms encouraged all members of 2021-A to continue to build upon the lessons learned during training which include meeting expectations, being professional and remaining dedicated and fully committed to serving the citizens and visitors of the state of Alabama.