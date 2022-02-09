ALEA Trooper Class 2021-B graduates at ALEA’s Training Center in Selma

ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Director and Colonel Jimmy Helms served as the guest speaker at the ceremony and commended the class on their hard work and perseverance to become ALEA Troopers. Colonel Helms recently celebrated 25 years with the Agency and over 30 years of law enforcement experience. As he reflected on his time as a Trooper Trainee, as well as his experiences as Director of ALEA’s Training Center, he encouraged all members of 2021-B to build upon the lessons they learned while at the Training Center and continue to meet expectations of excellence.

“There is an expectation of excellence, as it relates to the overall performance of ALEA Troopers, that has never changed. Each one of you will have to overcome obstacles and hardships, but nevertheless you will protect and serve the citizens of the state of Alabama,” he said. “The perception is, that when citizens see you, they believe you are the best the state of Alabama has to offer. When they look at you, they see a professional, and that is what we strive to provide to the citizens and visitors of this great state, quality service and true professionalism.”