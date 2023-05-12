A Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division rescued a motorist from a creek in western Houston County Friday morning.

According to an ALEA news release, Senior Trooper Spencer Adkinson was investigating a traffic crash on U.S. 84 near the 201 mile marker in Houston County at approximately 7:05 a.m. when another vehicle not involved in the crash approached the scene, left the roadway and entered into Bear Creek.

Immediately, Adkinson jumped into the creek and removed the driver from the vehicle, as the vehicle had already begun submerging.

Deputy Sheriff Dusty Oswalt with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office also arrived on the scene and assisted Adkinson with getting the driver safely onto the creek’s bank. The driver was transported to Southeast Health Medical Center for treatment. Nothing further is available at this time.

The Highway Patrol Division is asking individuals that may have also assisted in the rescue effort to contact the Dothan Highway Patrol Post at 334-983-4587 and talk to ALEA Sgt. Tracey McCord.