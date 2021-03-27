ALEA urges everyone to ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ this spring break

“It is no secret that this school year has been one of the most challenging in recent history, affecting students, families and educators,” said Taylor. “We want everyone to safely enjoy this time for relaxation and recreation without any loss of life. All we ask is that you make smart choices and celebrate responsibly.”

It is equally important for teen drivers and their parents to have a clear understanding of the state’s Graduated Driver License law, a three-stage licensing process that places certain restrictions on young drivers who need time to acquire experience before driving without supervision or restrictions:

• Stage I (learner’s permit): A teen is authorized to drive when accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or licensed driver age 21 or older who is occupying the front passenger seat.

• Stage II (restricted license): A 16 or 17-year-old who has passed the road skills test may drive without supervision, but he or she must not have more than one passenger in the vehicle other than parents, legal guardians or family members; must not use any handheld communication devices while driving; must not drive between midnight and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or licensed driver age 21 or older.

• Stage III (unrestricted license): A 17-year-old who has held a Stage II license for six months or longer may obtain an unrestricted license. Anyone who is age 18 or older may bypass the first two stages and obtain a STAR III license after passing the road skills test.

