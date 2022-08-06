Alivia Langdon wins Wee Miss Alabama title

Alivia Langdon of Dothan, 15 months old, brought home the Wee Miss Alabama title from the Little Miss Alabama pageant held July 31 in Pell City.
She is the daughter of Alanis and John Langdon and the granddaughter of Amy and Jeff Willis.
