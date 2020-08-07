All but one Wiregrass county downgraded to moderate risk for COVID transmission

Most Wiregrass counties have been downgraded to moderate risk for COVID transmission by the Alabama Department on Public Health after a week of fewer new daily cases.

State officials believe the decrease in cases is related to the new mask mandate Gov. Kay Ivey instructed three weeks ago.

Houston, Barbour, Henry, and Pike counties that were all previously high-risk areas, and Dale County, which was previously a very high risk area, have all lowered their risk statuses. Covington and Coffee counties maintained their moderate-risk statuses.

Geneva County, which was the last Wiregrass county to report its first COVID case, was upgraded to very high risk on Friday after a wave of cases, many of which were linked to a meet-and-greet event in Hartford about 10 days ago.

In the last 24 hours, Barbour County added four cases to total 569; Coffee added 11 to total 747; Covington added 10 to total 726; Dale added 21 to total 823; Geneva added seven to total 255; Henry added three to total 252; Houston added 16 to total 1,364; and Pike added three to total 690.

Alabama added 1,470 cases in the last day to total 94,872 since the beginning of the pandemic . On Friday, the state logged 1,674 total deaths.

