All In Credit Union announces financial challenge and the chance to win $10,000

All In Credit Union (AICU) has announced the second season of All In 2 Finances, an online competition that gives participants a chance to win $10,000 while receiving tips on how to improve finances, manage credit scores, reduce debt, and increase savings.
Five families or individuals will be chosen to work with AICU financial coaches for seven months with goals to reduce debt and increase savings.
Each month, families will be scored based on their ability to increase savings and decrease debt, improve credit scores, follow financial coaches’ recommendations, participate in educational sessions, and share stories of their financial journey on social media.
“Because of the positive changes we saw in the lives of our contestants and those who made the same changes by following them online, we wanted to provide another chance for our members to participate in this unique financial education experience,” AICU President/CEO Bobby Michael said.
Throughout the competition, viewers will also have a chance to create a stronger financial future by meeting with financial coaches and watching the contestants’ videos.
AICU Vice President of Marketing Kathy Scarbrough said, “All In 2 Finances is an exciting opportunity for us to create an environment for learning about finances in a way that is engaging and fun. Now, more than ever, the realization that effectively managing your finances is not just desirable. It’s essential.”
For more information about the challenge and how to apply, visit allincu.com/finances. Applications must be submitted to Allin2Finances@allincu.com or All In Credit Union, Attn: All In 2 Finances Application, P.O. Drawer 8, Daleville, AL 36322. They may also be dropped off at any branch location.