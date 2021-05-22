All In Credit Union announces two new vice presidents and a new assistant vice president

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union is pleased to announce the hiring of two new Vice Presidents and a new Assistant Vice President.

Chad Meeks will become the Vice President of Business Services, and Dave Bradford will become the Vice President of Recovery Solutions. Mike Lee will become the Assistant Vice President of Legal Counsel.

The experience these three share will be a valuable asset to the Credit Union as it continues to grow and expand. Their commitment to excellence and level of dedication will serve the Credit Union well.

Bobby Michael, President and CEO of All In Credit Union, said, “As we continue to expand, it is important to keep adding high quality leaders and people to our organization. The hiring of Chad, Dave and Mike is an exciting development for our Credit Union and will allow us to reach untapped markets and explore new opportunities.”

All In Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with $2 billion in assets. It has 26 branches in Alabama and Florida and has more than 140,000 members worldwide.

