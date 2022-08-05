All In Credit Union awarding $200,000 to deserving area organizations

DALEVILLE – All In Credit Union has announced a grant of up to $200,000 to be awarded to deserving local organizations for future programs or facilities.

“Throughout our communities, hundreds of charities make a dramatic difference in people’s lives every day,” Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President/CEO, commented, “We want to enhance the work of these vital community partners by providing needed funds to organizations whose dreams for growth and expansion exceed their existing capital.

“The focus and discipline of All In Credit Union has given us an incredible opportunity to share resources that will create a lasting change in our communities. Working together, we can maximize the positive impact of organizations committed to helping others.”

To be eligible for the grant, organizations must complete the official application available at www.allincu.com/grant. The deadline for submission is Aug. 31. Along with funding, All In Credit Union requests the opportunity to share naming rights for the selected project(s) or program(s). Organizations that qualify must be located in one of the 11 counties served by All In Credit Union. The list of counties and the grant application are included on the website.

Applications and required documents will be reviewed by a committee, with an announcement of the winner(s) to be made by Dec. 1. For more information, email Marketing@allincu.com.