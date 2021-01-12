All In Credit Union awards $100,000 in grants

DALEVILLE – All In Credit Union is demonstrating its support for the community with financial presentations to eight area charitable organizations. For the third year in a row, All In is donating more than $100,000 in grants to organizations noted for making a positive impact in their communities.
“When developing this project, one of our objectives was to provide funds to organizations whose dreams exceed their existing capital," said Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President/CEO. "Through a rigorous application and interview process, the eight organizations selected displayed a compelling case to be chosen as one of our grant recipients.”
One of the chosen organizations will be gaining needed new equipment with the grant. The Dale County EMS & Rescue Squad will be receiving $34,620 that will go toward new monitor equipment, nitrous oxide equipment, and a new mannequin that will be used for advanced airway insertion practices and IV skills practice. The group will be receiving the check on Thursday at Napier Field.
According to Michael, the gifts are not out of the ordinary for the $1.8 billion organization. “The organizations selected are only a few of the many nonprofits making a lasting difference every day," he said. "We are extremely pleased to share our resources in order to enhance the work they do and impact the lives of more people than ever before.”
Organizations chosen to receive one of the $100,000 grant awards were:
• Crossover Ministry - Opp
• Fostering Together Gulf Coast - Mobile and Baldwin counties
• United Way of Southwest Alabama – Mobile
• Pike Regional Child Advocacy - Pike and Coffee counties
• Crestview Shelter for the Homeless – Crestview
• Healing Hoof Steps – Crestview
• The American Legion – Enterprise
• Dale County EMS & Rescue Squad - Dale County
“In addition to the good work these organizations do, their willingness to participate in the grant process demonstrates their ability to serve as good stewards of the money they will be receiving,” Michael said.
Application requests for the 2021 All In Credit Union grants will be announced in August as part of the Credit Union’s continued commitment to give back to the community through All In’s Helping Hands Foundation, which was established in 2016.