All In Credit Union awards $100,000 in grants

DALEVILLE – All In Credit Union is demonstrating its support for the community with financial presentations to eight area charitable organizations. For the third year in a row, All In is donating more than $100,000 in grants to organizations noted for making a positive impact in their communities.

“When developing this project, one of our objectives was to provide funds to organizations whose dreams exceed their existing capital," said Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President/CEO. "Through a rigorous application and interview process, the eight organizations selected displayed a compelling case to be chosen as one of our grant recipients.”

One of the chosen organizations will be gaining needed new equipment with the grant. The Dale County EMS & Rescue Squad will be receiving $34,620 that will go toward new monitor equipment, nitrous oxide equipment, and a new mannequin that will be used for advanced airway insertion practices and IV skills practice. The group will be receiving the check on Thursday at Napier Field.