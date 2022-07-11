All In Credit Union Awards $25,000 in Scholarships to recent High School Graduates

All In Credit Union recently awarded its 2022 Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship to 25 area students who were judged on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and essay responses.

“We were extremely impressed with the high caliber of students that applied,” Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union Vice President of Marketing said. “As an organization that desires to give back to our communities, we are pleased to help these students further their education.”

Scholarship winners are:

Dothan: Aidan Benefield, a graduate of Providence Christian School attending Mercer University; Austin Miller, a graduate of Wicksburg High School attending Auburn University; Cassidy Perry, a graduate of Ridgecrest Christian school attending The University of Alabama; Allison Streepy, a graduate of Providence Christian School attending Auburn University; Jackson Taylor, a graduate of Providence Christian School attending Samford University; Braden Watson, a graduate of Bethel Christian Academy attending Auburn University;

Enterprise: Madeline Holmes, a graduate of Enterprise High School attending Auburn University; Isabella Holtz, a graduate of Enterprise High School attending Vanderbilt University; Bailey Jackson, a graduate of Enterprise High School attending Troy University; Jayden Trimm, a graduate of Enterprise High School attending The University of Alabama;

Midland City: Emma Gurman, a graduate of Emmanual Christian School attending Troy University;

Cottonwood: Kristen Askew, a graduate of Cottonwood High School attending Huntington College;

Andalusia: Erika Bryan, a graduate of Straughn High School attending Auburn University; Erica Doss, a graduate of Andalusia High School attending Alabama A&M University; Cooper Taylor, a graduate of Andalusia High School attending Auburn University;

Ozark: Shelby Weeks, a graduate of Carroll High School attending the University of Alabama; Reagan Tomlin, a graduate of Ariton High School attending Auburn University;

Daleville: James England, a graduate of Enterprise High School attending Troy University;

Mobile: Katie Sanders, a graduate of Faith Academy attending Auburn University;

DeFuniak Springs: Elizabeth Campbell, a graduate of Walton High School attending Auburn University;

Geneva: Preston Garner, a graduate of Geneva High School attending Huntington College;

Hartford: Alexandria Hall, a graduate of Geneva County High School attending Huntington College;

Ashford: Ragan Jimmerson, a graduate of Northside Methodist Academy attending Auburn University;

Kinston: James McKenzie, a graduate of Samson High School attending Auburn University;

Spanish Fort: Tucker Wilson, a graduate of Spanish Fort High School attending Middle Tennessee State University;

All In Credit Union offers $1,000 scholarships to 25 high school seniors each spring. A student must be a member of All In Credit Union to be eligible to apply. Information for the 2023 Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship is available at www.allincu.com.