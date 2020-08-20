 Skip to main content
All In Credit Union awards Troy IMPACT scholarships
All In Credit Union awards Troy IMPACT scholarships

All In Credit Union awarded $4,500 in scholarships to incoming freshmen during Troy University’s 2020 Student IMPACT sessions. The scholarships, which are provided each year, were awarded during the parent information session as a part of the annual orientation for new students.

Troy University students receiving $500 IMPACT scholarships from All In Credit Union are: Kyle Boatwright, Tallassee; Anna Caine, Marion; Shane Cannady, Panama City, Fla.; Kylie Jones, Daleville; Lauren McCullough, Bay Minette; Anna Nolfe, Daphne; Daylen Reynolds, Harvest; Katelyn Roskam, Ozark; and Tamira Trimble, Ozark.

In addition to the Troy IMPACT scholarships, All In Credit Union provided $10,000 in scholarships in 2020 to high school seniors who applied for the annual Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship.

Each of the nine students received a $500 scholarship that can be applied to a variety of college expenses, including tuition, books, meals and housing.

“All In Credit Union is a strong supporter of education and is pleased to partner with Troy University to award Troy IMPACT scholarships each year,” commented All In Vice President of Marketing, Kathy Scarbrough. “We know there are a number of costs associated with higher education and hope that our small contribution will make a difference in every student’s life.”

Scarbrough continued, “Awarding these scholarships during the parent information session provides those who are often responsible for the cost of college the opportunity to receive just a little bit more assistance before their students embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

