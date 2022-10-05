All In Credit Union donates school supplies to Rehobeth High School, Dothan High School

All In Credit Union recently donated supplies to Parker Elementary School in Rehobeth, Dothan High School, and 16 other local organizations throughout its service areas to assist students and teachers during the 2022-2023 school year.

Donations were made by All In Credit Union members and employees in an effort to give back to the community.

This year marks the eleventh year All In has held a school supply donation drive at each of its 29 branches. The supplies donated stay in each branch’s local service area.

Donations were also given to the following organizations:

» Andalusia High School- Andalusia, Ala.

» Ark of Safety- Mobile, Ala.

» Coffee County Family Service Center- Enterprise, Ala.

» Crestview High School- Crestview, Fla.

» Dale County Board of Education- Ozark, Ala.

» Daleville High School- Daleville, Ala.

» Girard Primary School- Dothan, Ala.

» G.W. Long High School- Skipperville, AL

» Hope School- Marianna, Fla.

» Laurel Hill Elementary School- Laurel Hill, Fla.

» Maude Sanders Elementary School- Defuniak Springs, Fla.

» Opp City School- Opp, Ala.

» Parker Elementary School- Fort Rucker, Ala.

» Straughn Elementary School- Andalusia, Ala.

» Troy Elementary School- Troy, Ala.

» Volunteers of America Southeast- Mobile, Ala.