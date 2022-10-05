 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All In Credit Union donates school supplies to Rehobeth High School, Dothan High School

  • 0

All In Credit Union recently donated supplies to Parker Elementary School in Rehobeth, Dothan High School, and 16 other local organizations throughout its service areas to assist students and teachers during the 2022-2023 school year.

Donations were made by All In Credit Union members and employees in an effort to give back to the community.

This year marks the eleventh year All In has held a school supply donation drive at each of its 29 branches. The supplies donated stay in each branch’s local service area.

Donations were also given to the following organizations:

» Andalusia High School- Andalusia, Ala.

» Ark of Safety- Mobile, Ala.

» Coffee County Family Service Center- Enterprise, Ala.

People are also reading…

» Crestview High School- Crestview, Fla.

» Dale County Board of Education- Ozark, Ala.

» Daleville High School- Daleville, Ala.

» Girard Primary School- Dothan, Ala.

» G.W. Long High School- Skipperville, AL

» Hope School- Marianna, Fla.

» Laurel Hill Elementary School- Laurel Hill, Fla.

» Maude Sanders Elementary School- Defuniak Springs, Fla.

» Opp City School- Opp, Ala.

» Parker Elementary School- Fort Rucker, Ala.

» Straughn Elementary School- Andalusia, Ala.

» Troy Elementary School- Troy, Ala.

» Volunteers of America Southeast- Mobile, Ala.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch these adorable pandas celebrate their birthdays in Shanghai

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert