All In Credit Union donates to local agencies
All In Credit Union donates to local agencies

  • Updated
All In Credit Union donates to local agencies

Joseph Brackins, All In Credit Union Business Development Officer; Joy Kelly, All In Credit Union Dothan – Park Avenue Branch Manager; Julie Gonzalez, Assistant Director of the Food Bank; Sarah Herrell, All In Credit Union Dothan – Montgomery Highway Branch Manager; Kristen Miller, All In Credit Union Regional Manager of Region Two.

 Provided by All In Credit Union

All In Credit Union recently donated to the Wiregrass United Way Food Bank and other agencies following its annual food drive.

In preparation for the holiday season, All In employees and members participated in a company-wide effort to collect food and supplies for the community.

This year, as part of the organization’s #WeGiveBack efforts, the credit union was able to assist 12 organizations in preparing for the holiday season.

“We want to thank our members and employees for their generosity this year. There are many families in our communities who are in need, and we are grateful to be in a position to help,” All In Credit Union Vice President of Marketing Kathy Scarbrough said.

Donations were also given to the following organizations:

Andalusia Christian Service Center

Chipola Family Ministries

Crestview Area Shelter for the Homeless

Dale County Rescue Mission

Daleville Senior Center

Enterprise Christian Mission

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Geneva County Department of Human Resources

New Harmony Baptist Church Food Pantry

Opp First United Methodist Church Food Pantry

Pike County Salvation Army

